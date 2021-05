Мерцедес разкриха причината за отпадането на Ботас в Монако

Sunday 🇮🇩



Bad luck. Can’t put into words how disappointing it is to DNF. With the efforts we have put into this weekend again and to get 0 points. Learning day for us as a team. But we stick together & come back stronger!#VB77 #F1 #MonacoGP@mercedesamgf1 @f1

📷 S.Etherington pic.twitter.com/QzL78DAWgJ