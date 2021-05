Пропадането на Лейкърс продължава с пълна сила

The Lakers have lost 6 of their last 7 games — including tonight at home to the Raptors playing without Fred VanVleet, Gary Trent Jr and OG Anunoby.



They are now 7th in the West.



Their next 5 games: Nuggets, Clippers, Blazers, Suns, Knicks. pic.twitter.com/xkKhEVCvAR