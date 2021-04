"Крусибъл" зове: Нийл Робъртсън ще покаже дали наистина е фаворит за титлата

𝙲𝚛𝚞𝚌𝚒𝚋𝚕𝚎 𝙲𝚑𝚛𝚘𝚗𝚒𝚌𝚕𝚎𝚜: 𝙽𝚎𝚒𝚕 𝚁𝚘𝚋𝚎𝚛𝚝𝚜𝚘𝚗



The @Betfred World Championship is 1️⃣ day away!



Robertson meets Liang Wenbo at 2.30pm tomorrow (hopefully fully-clothed) #ilovesnooker pic.twitter.com/iwo0cRDlug