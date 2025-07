Манчестър Юнайтед не взе Магуайър, Антони, Гарначо и Санчо за американското си турне

🚨 Alejandro Garnacho, Jadon Sancho, Antony and Tyrell Malacia all left OUT of Manchester United squad for pre-season tour.



Harry Maguire also not with the team but only due to personal reasons, he will be back soon.



Sancho, Garnacho, Antony and Malacia all up for sale. 👋⚠️ pic.twitter.com/zwB2UPVzoc