Милан отново показа вратата на Тео Ернандес, араби вече са приготвили милиони за него

🚨🇸🇦 Al Hilal are in direct contact with AC Milan for Theo Hernández as he’s a priority target for the Saudi side.



No agreement club to club yet and still waiting for player’s decision, as Theo didn’t give green light to move so far.



🎥🇮🇹 @MatteMoretto https://t.co/p6TAgQXUf7 pic.twitter.com/Y55NhaVJpf