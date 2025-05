Тен Хаг заменя запътилия се към Реал Мадрид Чаби Алонсо?

🚨⚫️🔴 Erik ten Hag remains a serious candidate for Bayer 04 Leverkusen as reported and confirmed!



… in case Xabi #Alonso joins Real Madrid.



Concrete talks with Ten Hag and his management have already taken place. There are other coaches on the list, but the 55-year-old… pic.twitter.com/T0QETzW6Dl