Ламин Ямал продължава да пише история в Шампионската лига

20 - Players with most appearances before the age of 18 in the Champions League:



20 - LAMINE YAMAL 🇪🇸

19

18

17

16

15

14

13

12

11

10 - Youri Tielemans 🇧🇪

10 - Jude Bellingham 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿

10 - Warren Zaïre-Emery 🇫🇷

10 - Pau Cubarsí 🇪🇸

10 - Geovany Quenda 🇵🇹



Diamond. pic.twitter.com/3Xkd9DbDxC