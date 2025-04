Себастиан Хьонес продължава да пише история начело на Щутгарт

⚪️🔴 Sebastian Hoeneß has...



⬆️ Saved Stuttgart from relegation via the play-off

🥈 Finished as Bundesliga runners-up

🇪🇺 Took VfB to the Champions League

🏆 Secured a DFB Pokal final against Arminia Bielefeld



All since April 2023. pic.twitter.com/RFdHSw3zvD