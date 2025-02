Милан подготвя звездна чистка през лятото

📰 Today’s edition of @Gazzetta_it…



😨 “Maignan-Theo-Leao: #ACMilan sells stars. Mike renewal and goodbye, Hernandez darkness, Rafa also saying goodbye.”



🚪 “The once untouchable goalkeeper is now at risk. The full-back will leave, even the No.10 is outgoing." pic.twitter.com/1gD3G1xxBu