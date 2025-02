Гран При на Монако загуби още една част от своята уникалност

History in the making.



In 2025, TAG Heuer becomes the first-ever title partner of the legendary Monaco Grand Prix, further solidifying our legacy in Formula 1 and one of its most iconic circuits. https://t.co/EXV1MuC6Jk#TAGHeuer #TAGHeuerFormula1 #MonacoGrandPrix #MonacoGP pic.twitter.com/abrTf1mSLL