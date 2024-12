Адемола Луукман е най-добрият африканец за 2024 година

When the stars align, they spell 𝐀𝐝𝐞𝐦𝐨𝐥𝐚 𝐋𝐨𝐨𝐤𝐦𝐚𝐧. 🌟



Ladies and gentlemen, your Men’s Player of the Year! 🏆#CAFAwards2024 pic.twitter.com/xtHxJozThj