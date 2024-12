Милена Тодорова влезе в Топ 10 на спринта от Световната купа в Хохфилцен

She had to wait over 5 years - but Franziska Preuss is a World Cup winner again 😍



🥇🇩🇪 Preuss

🥈🇫🇷 Chaueveau

🥉🇳🇴 Knotten



📷 Yevenko/IBU #biathlon pic.twitter.com/GYB3y7a2tF