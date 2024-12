Компани: Кейн е незаменим в определени ситуации, но ще намерим други решения

🗣 𝗩𝗶𝗻𝗰𝗲𝗻𝘁 𝗞𝗼𝗺𝗽𝗮𝗻𝘆 𝗼𝗻 𝗫𝗮𝗯𝗶 𝗔𝗹𝗼𝗻𝘀𝗼 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗽𝗿𝗲𝘃𝗶𝗼𝘂𝘀 𝗱𝘂𝗲𝗹𝘀 𝘄𝗶𝘁𝗵 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝗽𝗮𝗻𝗶𝗮𝗿𝗱 💬



"As a defender, I was far away from Xabi Alonso on the field. As a player, he always found passes, no matter the distance. Now we are coaches and we… pic.twitter.com/BWphzZ3IhX