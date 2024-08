Луис Енрике със странна закачка с французите

🎙️ Luis Enrique: “We aim to compete for every title. Our hunger never stops.”



Following a victorious season opener in Le Havre, our Parisians are back at Parc des Princes this Friday. Our coach gives us an inside look at the PSG Campus, the Rouge et Bleu training ground. 🔴🔵 pic.twitter.com/EcxMvKkSKP