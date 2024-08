Уест Хам отмъкна трансферна цен на Юнайтед и Юве

⚒️🇫🇷 Exclusive pic of Jean-Clair Todibo with West Ham director Tim Steidten in London after the mission!



Tim Steidten’s blitz in Nice and hijack revealed in last 24h made the difference to get the deal done.



Todibo will sign for #WHUFC in the next hours. Massive one. pic.twitter.com/NR6bqn5654