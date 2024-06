Аталанта се договори с Евертън за защитник

🚨⚫️🔵 Atalanta have verbally agreed on deal to sign Ben Godfrey from Everton on fee in excess of €10m plus add-ons.



Godfrey’s preference was always Serie A with contract terms being finalized and then medical booked this weekend.



Here we go 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 pic.twitter.com/ORHEt5wHFq