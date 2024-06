Хумелс ще напусне Дортмунд въпреки че и Терзич няма да остане

🚨🟡⚫️ Mats Hummels, still expected to leave BVB as free agent this summer despite Edin Terzić exit.



He’s gonna assess all his option in the next days with priority to European clubs.



⛔️ Hummels has already rejected an approach from Saudi Pro League, NO plans to play there. pic.twitter.com/Sf6lF4I5To