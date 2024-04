Влахович: Искам да спечеля нещо важно с Ювентус

Dusan #Vlahovic FULL interview with @lequipe 🗣️🎙️:



“Top 4 and winning the Coppa Italia?It will be great, of course, if we succeed for both, but we will not be fully satisfied. This is the mentality of this club, for the needs of its history. We had a chance to fight for the… pic.twitter.com/OHdplUM1P4