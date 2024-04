Юрген Клоп: Защо да ставаме шампиони с такава игра?

Crystal Palace are the first opposition side to win three Premier League games against Liverpool at Anfield since Jürgen Klopp took charge:



◉ Liverpool 1-2 Crystal Palace (2015)

◉ Liverpool 1-2 Crystal Palace (2017)

◉ Liverpool 0-1 Crystal Palace (2024)



No other team has won… pic.twitter.com/5J7lW85xFM