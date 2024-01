Неманя Матич ще смени Рен с Лион

🚨🔴🔵 Nemanja Matić, on the verge of joining Olympique Lyon!



Deal in place also between clubs with Rennes — as @FabriceHawkins called.



Verbal agreement in place with Matić on contract valid until June 2026 — now waiting on documents and signature.



Here we go soon 🇷🇸 pic.twitter.com/Q4VdeRFyDl