Луис Диас с емоционален призив: Сложете възможно най-скоро край на това болезнено чакане

🚨🇨🇴 Luis Díaz official statement.



“Here’s not the player speaking. Today’s Lucho Díaz, the son of Luís Manuel Díaz. Mane, my dad, hard working man, family pillar… he’s now kidnapped”.



“I ask ELN to release my father as soon as possible. I also ask the international… pic.twitter.com/LGdOGJNUoW