Последните два тима в Ла Лига поднесоха страхотно шоу с шест гола, пропусната дузпа и много драма

🔟 | PERFECTION



Luis Javier Suárez v Granada:



👌 47 touches

⚽️ 3 goals

🎯 8 shots/4 on target (2.31 xG)

🔑 2 key passes

💨 2/2 succ. dribbles

⚔️ 8/13 duels won

📈 10 Sofascore rating



Almería's striker scored a hat-trick inside 5' at the end of the 1st half! 🔥#AlmeriaGranada pic.twitter.com/9XLQHg1Fo7