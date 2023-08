Де Лаурентис за Осимен: Той има договор за още две години, къде ще ходи

Napoli president De Laurentiis on Victor Osimhen and Al Hilal: “Osimhen will stay here. He won’t leave”. 🚨🔵⛔️



“He’s under contract until June 2025, where should he go? Contracts should be respected. We are on the same page with Osimhen since day 1. Don’t be worried”, told Sky. pic.twitter.com/XYmIQAgTKx