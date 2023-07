Аталанта уреди заместника на Хойлунд

Understand Atalanta have just closed the agreement with Almería for El Bilal Touré — done and sealed 🚨⚫️🔵🇲🇱



◉ Touré will undergo medical on Friday.

◉ €28m fixed fee, €3m in add ons.

◉ 15% sell on clause included.

◉ Atalanta will pay solidarity.



