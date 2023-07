Лаутаро Мартинес: Лукаку ме разочарова

Lautaro Martínez: “Lukaku saga? I was disappointed by Romelu, it's the truth. I tried to call him in those days of chaos, but he never answered me, the same he did with my other teammates”. 🚨⚠️



“I was disappointed. But ok, well, it’s his choice”, told Gazzetta. pic.twitter.com/5pAX0eLhq1