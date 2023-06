Още един играч на Челси стяга куфарите за Саудитска Арабия

Understand Chelsea have reached full verbal agreement with Saudi’s Al Ahli to sell Edouard Mendy. 🚨⚪️🟢🇸🇦 #CFC



Mendy agreed personal terms with Al Ahli on three year deal, as revealed last week.



Contracts to be checked, then signed if all goes to plan.



Here we go 🇸🇳 pic.twitter.com/8OsjHSTJRz