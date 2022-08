Престоят на Алкасер под наем в ОАЕ приключи за около 40 часа

𝗢𝗳𝗳𝗶𝗰𝗶𝗮𝗹 𝘀𝘁𝗮𝘁𝗲𝗺𝗲𝗻𝘁



Al Sharjah have decided to unilaterally annul the loan agreement they had reached with Villarreal CF for the loan of Paco Alcácer. pic.twitter.com/x9W5nfds30