Éder Militão, Vinícius and Rodrygo have signed their new contracts with Real Madrid ⚪️🇧🇷 #RealMadrid



▫️ Militão: June 2028, €500m release clause.



▫️ Vinícius: June 2027, €1B release clause.



▫️ Rodrygo: June 2028, €1B release clause.



Official statements now up to the club. pic.twitter.com/wFsAJsZJFI