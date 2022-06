Арсенал договори първото си сериозно попълнение за лятото

Arsenal have reached full agreement with Porto for Fábio Vieira, here we go! Proposal has been accepted as reported before. ⚪️🔴🤝 #AFC



Personal terms also completed, contract until June 2027. Vieira will undergo medical tests on Friday.@pedromsepulveda news confirmed 🇵🇹🤝 pic.twitter.com/VOnhbHu3E8