Гъруин Прайс победи Питър Райт на финала на Интернешънъл дартс оупън

𝗣𝗥𝗜𝗖𝗘 𝗪𝗜𝗡𝗦 𝗜𝗡 𝗥𝗜𝗘𝗦𝗔 🏆



Gerwyn Price is still the 𝘄𝗼𝗿𝗹𝗱 𝗻𝘂𝗺𝗯𝗲𝗿 1️⃣



He wins the International Darts Open for a third time, beating Peter Wright 8-4 in an incredible final!



Some standard with both players averaging nearly 107 👏 pic.twitter.com/YdGS6iqdvg