Лапорта провел среща с Мино Райола

Meeting confirmed between Barça president Joan Laporta and Mino Raiola, as per @MikeVerweij. More: meeting took place on Wednesday Feb 16 in Monaco, Jordi Cruyff was there too. 🗣🤝 #FCB



Haaland among topics discussed - but was not the only one. Many opportunities on the table. pic.twitter.com/cFHnPeDqUy