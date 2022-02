Кулушевски: Невероятно е да работиш под ръководството на Антонио Конте

Dejan Kulusevski on his new Spurs life: “It’s amazing to work under Antonio Conte. He only wants to win - his mentality is great, we do an incredible work during training sessions”, he told @SkySport. ⚪️🇸🇪 #THFC



Tottenham are more than happy with his impact and hard work. pic.twitter.com/QtO3pFcrk6