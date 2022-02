Отборът на Рик Бари спечели турнира на "Изгряващите звезди" в НБА, Кънингам взе приза за "Най-полезен играч"

Team Barry won game 1 of the #CloroxRisingStars tourney fueled by the #CloroxClutch play Jae'Sean Tate hitting the game-winner.



Not to be outdone, Cade Cunningham showed up big in game 2 to secure the #CloroxRisingStars MVP and the tourney win for Team Barry! pic.twitter.com/cDsw1ujCgD