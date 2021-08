Катерин Ибаргуен спира с професионалния спорт

An incredible generation of female TJers has come to an end. Caterine Ibargüen🇨🇴 (15.31m), Olga Rypakova🇰🇿 (15.25m) and Olha Saladukha🇺🇦 (14.99m) all announced their retirement.



Combined, they hold together:

OLYMPICS 🥇🥇🥈🥈🥉🥉

WORLDS 🥇🥇🥇🥈🥈🥉🥉🥉🥉🥉

W. INDOORS 🥇🥈🥈🥉 pic.twitter.com/NkbFQEfUuN