Изхвърлиха Химки от ВТБ Лигата

Breaking🚨



Khimki won’t participate in the upcoming @VTBUL season due to lack of funding!



The 12 clubs that will play in the new VTB League: Avtodor, Astana, Enisey, Zelena Gora, Zenit, Kalev, Lokomotiv-Kuban, Nizhny Novgorod, PARMA, UNICS, Tsmoki-Minsk and CSKA.